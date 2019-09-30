JOHANNESBURG – Golf fans are going to experience the most interactive Nedbank Golf Challenge in the tournament’s history as this year’s event showcases a host of ground-breaking new activations and experiences aimed at making fans an even greater part of “Africa’s Major”. From the moment spectators enter Sun City for this iconic Rolex Series tournament on the European Tour Race to Dubai from November 14 to 17, they will be welcomed to a golf experience that includes the latest Virtual Reality (VR) technology, live activations, and a wide variety of hospitality, entertainment and dining options on par with the biggest tournaments in world golf.

“Our whole focus this year is on fan engagement and involving as many spectators in as many different activities as we can, and giving them the opportunity to win what are some truly amazing prizes on offer this year,” says Jeanne Visagie, tournament operations manager of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Lee Westwood of England is congratulated by his caddy and girl friend Helen Storey after winning his third Nedbank Cup during the Final day of The 2018 Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City. EPA/Christiaan Kotze

The entrance to the public village has been redesigned and will guide the spectators into a world-class offering of entertainment and hospitality, and which will again feature the latest VR technology showcasing the incredible history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player.

“We have found that our fans are extremely in favour of the new VR technology and activations we introduced last year, but that they also love the kinetic experiences of chipping and putting and so on.

So this year we are bringing an even more intense experience of both,” says Visagie.