Brilliant Bezuidenhout’s bank balance boosted by R7.63 million

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout has risen to 35th in the latest world golf rankings released on Monday.

The 26-year-old won for the second week in a row on Sunday, when he claimed the SA Open title at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City by five shots on 18-under. His victory prompted a climb of six spots from 41st.

The week before, Bezuidenhout won by four in the Alfred Dunhill at Leopard Creek.

Incidentally, Bezuidenhout finished third at the Joburg Open which was held from November 19 to 22 - after jetting straight out from the year’s final Major - The Masters at Augusta the week before. At The Masters, Bezuidenhout finished 38th in his debut appearance at the event.

Having begun the year in 87th in the world, Bezuidenhout is steadily closing the gap on SA’s top-ranked player Louis Oosthuizen. The 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen holds 21st position in the world. In fact, Oosthuizen’s last win came at the SA Open in December 2018.