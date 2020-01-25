DUBAI – China's Wu Ashun eagled his opening hole and rode the momentum as he took a one-shot lead after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.
Wu added four birdies and a single bogey on his way to a five-under-par 67 at the Emirates Golf Club as he chases his first European Tour title since winning the 2018 KLM Open in the Netherlands.
He moved to 11 under par overall, one shot clear of Frenchman Victor Perez, who racked up six birdies on the back nine to match Wu's 67.
On the day his country welcomed the Lunar New Year, Wu was relaxed about his chances heading into Sunday's final round.
"That's my 'Happy Chinese New Year Shot'," he said of his second shot that hit the front of the green and rolled into the cup for an eagle at the par-four opening hole.