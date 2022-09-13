Christiaan Bezuidenhout signs up for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Centurion - Christiaan Bezuidenhout will join a strong South African challenge for the 40th edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club from November 10 to13, on a golf course where he memorably etched his name alongside some of the greats of the game. Bezuidenhout returns to Sun City with fond memories of his triumph in the 2020 South African Open on this golf course, which saw him claim his third DP World Tour title that December.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Nedbank Golf Challenge is an iconic event for all of us as South Africans and it’s going to be really special to have the fans back and supporting us as we all try and win a tournament that is very close to our hearts. I cannot wait to get back to Sun City and play in such an historic edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.” “To have won at the Gary Player Country Club is an ambition of any South African professional because it is such a great test of golf, and for me to have done so in the South African Open made it that much more special. I love the golf course and the whole atmosphere of the Gary Player Country Club.” This will be Bezuidenhout’s second appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The 28-year-old takes his place in the field for “Africa’s Major” at the end of a landmark year for him. Bezuidenhout finished as the leading South African on the PGA TOUR last season in 51st place on the FedEx Cup Standings. He came close to a breakthrough victory when he ended tied second in the John Deere Classic. His consistency, which included making 20 out of 24 cuts, saw him achieve another first in his career when he was selected as one of countryman Trevor Immelman’s captain’s picks for The Presidents Cup at the end of September.

Story continues below Advertisement