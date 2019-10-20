PARIS – Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts captured his first European Tour title in seven years on Sunday, winning the French Open by one shot after a final round of 72.
The 36-year-old, who held a three-shot lead coming into the final day at Le Golf National, fired three birdies and a superb eagle on the par-five 14th before a double bogey on the next hole to finish at 12-under for the tournament.
Denmark's Joachim B Hansen carded a three-under-par 68 in the final round to finish a shot behind, while South Africa's George Coetzee was third after signing off with a 71.
"It's very, very special. The French Open for me is very special because I'm French-speaking," 2012 Ryder Cup winner Colsaerts, who endured a nervy back nine, said.
"I've been coming here for I don't know how many years, it's been a long road. So many people have supported me over the years, that's why I get so emotional. I went through up and downs for so many years now.