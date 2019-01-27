Bryson Dechambeau shows his elation after clinching the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. Photo: Martin Dokoupol/EPA

DUBAI – Bryson DeChambeau showed imperious form as he secured his first title outside the American soil, winning the $3.25 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday by a record margin of seven shots. The highest ranked player in the field at World No 5, DeChambeau pulled ahead from the chasing pack with three birdies in his first three holes, and then almost assured himself of his fourth win in last nine starts with an eagle on the 10th hole and a birdie on the 11th.

At that stage, he was six ahead of the field.

After making his only bogey of the day on the difficult par-4 12th hole, he added further birdies on the 13th, 14th and 17th holes to finish on eight-under par 64 for the day and 24-under for the four rounds, also the lowest in the history of the tournament.

The previous biggest margin of victory was six, by Ernie Els over Greg Norman in 1994. The old record for lowest tournament aggregate was set last year by Li Hao-tong (23-under-par).

England's Matt Wallace (68), the most successful player on the European Tour last season with three wins, made a stunning birdie after spraying his tee shot wide right into the waste area on the 18th, to break out of a logjam on 16-under-par and finish solo second at 17-under-par 271.

Two more Englishmen, Ian Poulter and Paul Waring, had set the target by finishing on 16-under-par with rounds of 64.

They were later matched by 2017 champion Sergio Garcia (66) and 2001 winner Alvaro Quiros (both Spain), and the defending champion Li Hao-tong (71) of China to tie for third place.

South Africa’s Justin Harding shot the best round of the day in the morning – a nine-under-par 63 elevating him to tied eighth place at 15-under-par in a group that also included Lee Westwood (67) of England.

