FILE - Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour last month. Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP

SUN CITY - England Tommy Fleetwood overcame Swede Marcus Kinhult in a play-off to win his second Rolex Series title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Sunday. The Englishman started the final day at Gary Player Country Club six shots off the lead but made three eagles as he signed for a stunning closing 65 to set the target at 12-under.

Kinhult was a picture of consistency in a final round 68 as he looked for a second European Tour title of the season after his victory at the Betfred British Masters - where Fleetwood was the host.

A poor tee shot on the first play-off hole meant Kinhult had to play out sideways and settle for a bogey, with Fleetwood making an excellent up-and-down to save par and win US$2.5million (R36.7m) - the biggest winner's prize in European Tour history.

The victory takes Fleetwood up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex as he looks to be crowned Europe's Number One for the second time in three seasons at next week's season finale in Dubai.