Ernie Els remained in third after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic. Photo: Michael Sherman/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Ernie Els remains in the hunt to win his first European Tour title since 2013 following a third round two-under 70 at the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirate Golf Club in Dubai on Saturday. Though he began the day one off the lead, the 49-year-old Els now finds himself three shots adrift in third behind American Byrson Dechambeau, who leads on a 16-under total.

China’s Li Haotong holds second position on 15-under.

The former World No 1 Els, now ranked 527th globally, is seventh on the list for most victories on the European Tour with a staggering 28 titles.

The four-time major champion’s last victory came at the BMW Championship in June 2013.

The Big Easy had a quiet, yet solid, round on day three, with two birdies on the par-fives at No 3 and the 18th hole, with 16 pars.

Els is a three-time champion at the Dubai Desert Classic, with his victory in 1994 being his first triumph on the European Tour.

African News Agency (ANA)