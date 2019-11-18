The Englishman won the richest first-place cheque on the European Tour this week of $2.5million with his playoff victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club yesterday.
He did so with a final round of 65 including three eagles, and then beat Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole of a playoff after both finished tied for the lead on 12-under par.
“Obviously I guess being a golfer these days, you have a chance at a young age to set your family up for life,” he said of the prize money. But the victory was worth a whole lot more to him. “I’m just very proud of that, really, and everybody that goes on the journey with you constantly. It’s just really, really cool when you win a tournament. It really is.”
Fleetwood started the final round six shots back of the leader, South Africa’s Zander Lombard. Louis Oosthuizen was also in the hunt at only one shot off the lead at the start of the final round.