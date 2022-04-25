Fleetwood returns for 40th anniversary of Nedbank Golf Challenge

Centurion - Tommy Fleetwood will return to the Nedbank Golf Challenge as ‘Africa’s Major’ celebrates its milestone 40th anniversary from November 10 to 13, 2022. The European Ryder Cup star lifted the trophy in 2019 – the last time the event took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and he will defend his title when the $6,000,000 event makes a much-anticipated return to Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club.

Story continues below Advertisment

The penultimate tournament on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule will also carry an increased number of DP World Tour Ranking Points, with 7,000 points available. Fleetwood said: “I’ve had some fantastic experiences at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and I can’t wait to get back to Sun City. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to call myself the champion for longer than usual, but I’m certainly looking forward to starting my defence in November.” ALSO READ: Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo impress at Zurich Classic with Presidents Cup looming

“It was a great feeling to come through the field on that final day to lift the trophy. Add that to the top-10 finish in 2017 which helped me on the way to becoming European Number One, and I certainly have some great memories of the tournament which I would love to replicate.” The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge will once again be included on the DP World Tour schedule in partnership with Nedbank and Sun International, and as the penultimate event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. The winner of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit will receive a place in the 64-player field at Gary Player Country Club. IOL sport