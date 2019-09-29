ST ANDREWS – Frenchman Victor Perez made his first European Tour victory a big one, beating Englishman Matthew Southgate by one stroke at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews on Sunday.
Rookie Perez, in his 29th start on tour, took the lead when Southgate recorded a three-putt bogey from long range at the famous 17th Road Hole at the Old Course in Scotland.
Perez did not let the opportunity slip, making a rock-solid tap-in par at the final hole to become the first Frenchman to win the event at the home of golf, thanks to a closing two-under-par 70.
He celebrated in traditional style by swigging from a large bottle of champagne on the 18th green before giving his Scottish girlfriend a huge hug.
Perez, 27, who lives in nearby Dundee, also paid tribute to his caddie JP Fitzgerald, who previously worked for Rory McIlroy in all four of the Northern Irishman's major victories.