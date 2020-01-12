JOHANNESBURG – Home favourite Branden Grace carded a sensational nine-under-par 62 to lift the European Tour’s South African Open trophy with a three-shot victory on Sunday.
Grace mastered the Randpark Golf Club with eight birdies and an eagle, finishing on 21 under par for the tournament, ahead of defending champion and overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen (68).
Grace was well off the pace when he bogeyed the par-four second, but picked up 10 shots in his next 12 holes as he stormed to the top of the leaderboard and claimed his first home open championship title.
"That was remarkable, I’m lost for words," Grace told reporters. "I can’t remember the last time the putter was that hot.
"This is the one I really wanted, my concentration was great and I played really well. It’s a good birthday wish to my missus (Nieke) today."