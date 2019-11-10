ANTALYA - England's Tyrrell Hatton beat Austria's Matthias Schwab on the fourth playoff hole to clinch his second Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Sunday after a dramatic six-man playoff.
For the first time at a professional golf tournament, the floodlights were switched on at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal golf course for the playoff as the six golfers battled for the $2 million prize money.
Hatton, overnight leader Schwab, American Kurt Kitayama, South Africa's Erik van Rooyen and Frenchmen Victor Perez and Benjamin Hebert entered the playoff after they all finished with a 20-under overall score after 72 holes.
"It's so surreal, I actually can't believe that I've won," Hatton said. "It's been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off course. The last month I feel like I've really found my game again.
"I said to my team that if I was lucky enough to win again, I'd definitely savour the moment because it's quite easy to take it for granted. Sport's great when it's going well and when it's not going well, it hits home."