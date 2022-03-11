Hennie Du Plessis opens one-shot lead at MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Hennie du Plessis shot a seven-under 65 to open a one-shot lead on 17-under after the second round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club, in Hartbeespoort, on Friday. The 25-year-old Du Plessis followed up his first round 10-under 62 to edge one ahead of Spaniards Nacho Elvira and Pablo Larrazabal as well as countryman Tristen Strydom.

Richard Sterne was alone in fifth, three behind on 15-under after a second round 65. Du Plessis who shared the overnight lead with three other players, found himself six shots behind by the time he teed off in the afternoon in round two. ALSO READ: Oliver Bekker was ’on my way to quit crazy game’ golf before resurgence

“It was hard work out there because I had to stay patient. The greens were a bit more tricky. So there was a lot of grinding out there and a lot of patience required. But my game has been good all week and I’m happy with my score,” said Du Plessis. He began with three pars before a birdie three at the fourth, his first eagle of the tournament followed at the par five seventh to move to three-under on the day. However, a bogey five at the ninth slowed his momentum as he made the turn. Shrugging off the dropped shot in fine fashion, Du Plessis birdied the par five 10th and 12th holes. Once again though, Du Plessis finished with three birdies in a row from the 16th - just as he did in round one - to cap off another fine effort on his home course.

Du Plessis said: “I’ve been doing something right so I’m just going to relax with my family tonight, have a braai and get back at it on Saturday. If you keep hitting good shots and stay patient it will happen on this course. I’ll just keep focusing on my targets on enjoy it.” With the incredible scoring, the players could not quite believe the marks they had already reached after 36 holes.

Round 1: 62 (-10)

Round 2: 65 (-7)



Hennie du Plessis is making it COUNT at his home course this week, and leading the way.#MyGolfLifeOpen pic.twitter.com/X0KDaImY9y — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 11, 2022 Elvira said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been 16-under after two rounds.” Larrazabal echoed the sentiments of his compatriot: “16-under par after two rounds is something I never dreamed of, so it’s quite amazing.”