Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts on the 18th hole during the final round of the British Open. Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters

PORTRUSH – Irishman Shane Lowry won the British Open by six strokes amid emotional scenes at Royal Portrush on Sunday. Fervently cheered on every shot by the sellout crowd, the 32-year-old from Clara was never seriously troubled in the final round as he carded one-over-par 72 in strong winds and intermittent rain which buffeted the late starters.

He finished at 15-under 269.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, the only player to apply any semblance of pressure on Lowry, shot 74 for second place.

List of major championship winners from Ireland and Northern Ireland:

4 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): 2011 U.S. Open; 2012 PGA Championship; 2014 British Open; 2014 PGA Championship

3 - Padraig Harrington (Ireland): 2007 British Open; 2008 British Open; 2008 PGA Championship

1 - Fred Daly (Northern Ireland): 1947 British Open

1 - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland): 2010 U.S. Open

1 - Darren Clarke: (Northern Ireland): 2011 British Open

1 - Shane Lowry (Ireland): 2019 British Open

The winner of The 148th Open and the Champion Golfer of the Year is Shane Lowry 🇮🇪 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/oKkTTiHfgP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

Reuters