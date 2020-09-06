John Catlin sees off Martin Kaymer to secure his first European Tour title

ANDALUCIA – John Catlin claimed his maiden European Tour title with a wire to wire victory at the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters after seeing off former World Number One Martin Kaymer in a thrilling final round battle that went down to the very last hole. South Africa’s Justin Harding finished fourth. The American began the day with a two stroke advantage but saw the lead change hands throughout the afternoon at Real Club Valderrama, with Catlin finally shaking off two time Major Champion Kaymer with a par at the last to win by a single shot. Catlin was unable to make any birdies in his closing 75 but produced some wonderful par saves to stay in the hunt on the back nine and finished the tournament on two over par at one of Europe's toughest courses. Catlin is used to being in the winner's circle, having won four times on the Asian Tour, and he said that experience stood him in good stead in the closing stages.

He said: "My past experience was very helpful in that regard, I knew I had done it before.

"Even when things were not quite going my way in the early part of that back nine, I knew if I just stayed patient and kept going I would give myself a chance.

"That putt that I made on the 15th was a big momentum shifter, I was able to stay patient throughout the end and lag that one up there nice and close on the 18th and then it started to come together.

"That was one of my goals in 2019 when I earned my card, to win on the European Tour, and I wasn’t able to win in 2019 so it’s very nice to get it done this week and especially on a beautiful golf course, and very demanding one.

"The calibre of play out here is fantastic so to win out here is amazing.

🇺🇸 +2 Catlin

🇩🇪 +3 Kaymer

🇫🇷 +4 Rozner

🇳🇱 +4 Besseling

🇿🇦 +4 Harding



The final #ValderramaMasters scores. — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 6, 2020

"Just look at the names I was playing against this week. To have beaten them is something I'm very, very proud of."

Lee Westwood shot the lowest round of the week on Sunday morning, making six birdies and two bogeys in his 67 to finish in a tie for tenth on eight over.

