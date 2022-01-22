Justin Harding, Charl Schwartzel in with a shout in Abu Dhabi

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Justin Harding moved into contention in a tie for 11th on five-under in the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, at Yas Links, on Saturday. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson leads the way on 11-under in the DP World Tour event, six ahead of the leading SA duo. Irishman Shane Lowry and Belgian Thomas Pieters are tied for second on 10-under.

The 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel carded a four-under 68 on day three, which offset his second round four-over 76 as he moved 13 spots up the leaderboard. The 37-year-old compiled a five-birdie, one bogey round to return to the five-under mark he reached on day one with an opening 67. The 35-year-old Harding reeled off four birdies in his round, but a fair portion of his good work was undone by a double bogey five on the 13th hole. Erik van Rooyen, meanwhile, carded his first over-par round of the event with his one-over 73 to drop to three-under and seven shots behind. Van Rooyen fell down 12 positions on the leaderboard on day three, as he settled for 22nd place.

Justin Walters fired a second successive one-under 71 to move to level par for the tournament, in a share of 44th alongside countryman Dean Burmester. SA Open champion Daniel van Tonder shot a level par 72 to remain on two-over and dropping three places to 54th. Brandon Stone finds himself in 68th place, on four-over after a third round two-over 74.