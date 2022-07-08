Justin Harding off to fast start at Scottish Open

Centurion - South Africa’s Justin Harding carded a bogey-free five-under 65 in the first round of the Scottish Open in North Berwick on Thursday. Despite his stellar play, Harding finds himself in third place and four off the lead as American Cameron Tringale scorched his way around the course in nine-under 61. Another American Gary Woodland holds second place on his own on six-under 64.

The 36-year-old Harding has had his struggles at the Scottish Open in previous years, and his top performance was more than welcome he explained after his round. “It's one of those golf courses that I funny enough have played it terribly over the years. I don't think I've made a cut around here,” said Harding. "So it seems to be getting progressively better and [I’m] happy to have obviously kept a bogey off the card today. Yeah, let’s see what happens tomorrow and see what tomorrow brings.”

Harding began his round with a birdie at the par five third, before another gain at the par three ninth to go out in two-under. Coming home, Harding reeled off three birdies in four holes from the 13th to vault his name up the leaderboard. The 2022 @ScottishOpen is underway 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁣![CDATA[]]>󠁴![CDATA[]]>󠁿#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/CXGgrlI7Di — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 7, 2022

Harding’s consistent play was satisfying he said. “[I’m] quite pleased, actually. Obviously got off to an early start and played solid. I mean, felt like I managed my game pretty well. Look, it wasn't short of a couple bad shots but I saved myself with the putter. The putter was solid, and yeah, I'm happy with it.” The next best of the SA players was Dylan Frittelli on three-under 67 in a tie for seventh.

Dean Burmester and Daniel van Tonder were a further stroke adrift on two-under in a share of 15th. The Scottish Open serves as the perfect warm-up for The Open Championship next week, which will be the 150th hosting of the event at St Andrews - the home of golf. @Golfhackno1

