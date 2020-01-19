SINGAPORE – Matt Kuchar survived a nightmare on the front nine before claiming a three-shot victory over former world number one Justin Rose in his maiden appearance at the Singapore Open on Sunday.
The American dropped a triple bogey but displayed tremendous resilience to card a one-under-par 70 for a winning total of 18-under 266.
Kuchar extended his overnight lead to four shots before running into serious trouble on the par-five seventh hole.
His tee shot hit the root of a tree and he missed the ball in his first attempt to get it out from the trees.
Compounding his woes, his approach shot flew left of the green and went out of bounds.