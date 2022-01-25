Mangaung to host European Challenge Tour golf event in March

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour and will feature a selection of South African and international professionals competing at both the Schoeman Park Golf Club and Bloemfontein Golf Club from March 3 to 6.

Johannesburg — Bloemfontein will take its place on the international golf schedule with the new $250 000 Mangaung Open to be played in the city in March.

The Mangaung Open forms a key part of a record six South African tournaments that will feature on the Challenge Tour schedule between February and March this year, and which will put the focus of an international audience on the city of Bloemfontein and the greater Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “The Sunshine Tour has a long and proud history of working with our major cities and municipalities and using an international golf tournament to help them achieve their economic and tourism objectives. We’re delighted to now be able to add the Mangaung Metro to our schedule through the Mangaung Open.”

“Bloemfontein is no stranger to world-class golf and it was indeed here where Major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen won one of his first tournaments on the Sunshine Tour. As a Tour committed to our philosophy that ‘GreatnessBeginsHere’, and in partnership with the Challenge Tour and the international opportunities it offers, we’re sure South Africa’s next generation of stars will use this tournament as the launch for their own careers.”