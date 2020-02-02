KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY – Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell won his first European Tour title since 2014 with a two-shot victory at the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City on Sunday.
In windy conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, McDowell negotiated the final round in a level-par 70 to finish at 12-under, two shots clear of American defending champion Dustin Johnson.
McDowell's slim overnight lead evaporated at the opening hole as he carded a bogey after finding the bunker with his tee shot.
The 40-year-old made the turn in a solid 36 before a bogey at the 13th left him just one shot ahead of the chasing pack.
But he birdied the 14th and 15th to land his 11th European Tour victory, his first since a successful defence at the 2014 Open de France.