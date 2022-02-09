MyGolfLife announces title sponsorship Pecanwood Classic

Johannesburg - The Pecanwood Classic will be sponsored by MyGolfLife, the digital golf rewards platform of MoreCorp, it was announced on Wednesday. The tournament will make its debut on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour at the Pecanwood Golf & Country Club from March 10 to 13.

"We're extremely proud to announce MyGolfLife's sponsorship of the MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood and to be able to extend our support and passion for golf to both the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour," Darryl Egdes, chief executive of MoreCorp. "MyGolfLife is all about rewarding golfers for their passion for the game and enabling them to live that passion even more by connecting every single element of their golf lives."

“Now we can add a truly international golf tournament on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour that showcases the best professional talent on both tours, and which further emphasises what we believe is an unrivalled celebration of what the golf life is all about.” The MyGolfLife Open significantly enhances South African golf’s global footprint and brings international golf back to a venue that opened in 1996 as the country’s first Jack Nicklaus signature golf course.

Which event are you looking forward to the most? #GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/4O8s8gCkNv — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) January 21, 2022 “Pecanwood Estate was born out of the vision of a community’s passion for the game of golf and their desire to combine this with an unrivalled lifestyle that set the benchmark for golf estates in South Africa,” said Morné Botha, general manager of the Pecanwood Estate Homeowners’ Association (HOA). “MyGolfLife has a similar philosophy of a community of golfers living out their passion for the game and being rewarded in the process. Our shared vision and the support of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour will make for a memorable tournament for every golf fan.”