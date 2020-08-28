No nerves for Brendan Lawlor after becoming first golfer with disabilities to make European Tour debut

LONDON - Brendan Lawlor shot a 12-over-par 84 in the first round of the UK Championship but the 22-year-old, who became the first golfer with disabilities to compete on the European Tour on Thursday, said scoring is immaterial in a week that will change his life.

The Irishman has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

He was invited to compete in the August 27-30 UK Championship by his sponsor, the tournament's title partners.

"The nerves were fine, just the usual first tee nerves," said Lawlor, who turned professional last year.

"I hit a good one down the middle on the first and sort of relaxed then.