Oliver Bekker and Brandon Stone in the hunt at Ras al Khaimah Championship

Johannesburg — Oliver Bekker and Brandon Stone both carded rounds in the 60s to move to nine-under in a share of fourth on day two of the Ras al Khaimah Championship, at Al Hamra GC, in the United Arab Emirates, on Friday. Bekker, in particular, was a big mover on the day with a seven-under 65 which saw him rise 32 places to a position inside the top five. Stone, meanwhile, lost some ground with a three-under 69 to drop one place on the leaderboard following an overnight tie for third in the DP World Tour event.

ALSO READ: Brandon Stone on a roll with 66 at Ras al Khaimah Championship Leading the way on 14-under after a second round eight-under 64 is Scotland’s David Law. Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard is second on 12-under. Bekker’s round began with a birdie on the par four 10th, before adding two more gains on the par four 13th and par five 14th.

The 37-year-old closed out the nine with a birdie four on nine to go out in four under. Another gain followed at the par five third, before three birdies in a row starting at the par four sixth. It meant Bekker was eight-under on the day and 10-under overall, but a bogey on the ninth - his first of the tournament - dropped him back into single figures under par. How things stand after 36 holes 📈#RakGolfChamps — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 4, 2022 Stone, meanwhile, managed six birdies in his round - like he did on day one - but dropped a shot at the par three 11th and doubled the par three 15th to effectively halve the good work he had achieved on the day. The 28-year-old Stone reeled off four birdies on his opening nine, and added two more gains on his second loop - including a four on the par five 18th to ensure he broke 70.

Shaun Norris was the next best SA player on eight-under, with two consecutive rounds of four-under 68. The highlight of the 39-year-old’s round was an eagle at the par five third where he chipped in from next to the green. Shaun Norris leads SA charge at Ras al Khaimah Championship George Coetzee (68 69) is a further stroke adrift on seven-under in a tie for 15th, with Zander Lombard (72 67) on five-under in a share of 34th.

Making the cut on the mark on three-under in 52nd place were the trio of SA Open champion Daniel van Tonder (73 68), Thriston Lawrence (69 72), and Richard Sterne (69 72). Only three of the 11 SA players missed the cut, with Jacques Kruyswijk and Darren Fichardt on one-over and Justin Walters ending his week’s work on two-over. @Golfhackno1