Oliver Bekker up to career-high 84th in world rankings

Centurion - Oliver Bekker moved up five places to a career-high 84th in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Bekker finished in a tie for fourth at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday which prompted the 37-year-old’s rise in the rankings. After beginning the year ranked 159th in the world, Bekker has since finished second, third and managed five other top-10s this season.

Bekker’s results on the DP World Tour have seen him climb to 10th on the money list (DPWT rankings), and he will head to this week’s PGA Championship - the second major of 2022 - with a good deal of confidence. There are currently six SA players ranked in the top-100 of the world rankings, with Bekker occupying sixth spot. ALSO READ: Investec confirmed as new sponsor of SA Open

Another steady riser this year has been Hennie du Plessis who is 122nd in the world. After beginning 2022 in 219th spot, the 25-year-old has risen 97 positions to date. Du Plessis was also in the mix at the Soudal Open as he finished in a share of 15th, which saw him rise five spots in the world rankings. Du Plessis is also 31st on the DPWT rankings. Over the pond, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel finished in eighth position at the AT&T Byron Nelson, in Texas. It means the 37-year-old rose 18 spots in the world rankings to 116th.

