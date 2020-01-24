DUBAI – England's Eddie Pepperell finally found some form in the new decade to grab a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.
Slightly calmer winds than during the opening round allowed for some low scoring and Pepperell took advantage with a five-under-par 67 to get to eight-under overall at the Emirates Golf Club.
Pepperell holds a narrow lead over defending champion DeChambeau, who matched Pepperell's round, Ryder Cup European vice-captain Robert Karlsson and South Africa's Dean Burmester.
After opening the year with two missed cuts in Johannesburg and Abu Dhabi, Pepperell said he has returned to some old drills and switched to a claw putting grip this week.
"It might look very technical with me but believe it or not in my mind it doesn't feel that way, at least certainly when I'm doing pretty good, because it's all about feeling," he said.