DUBAI - Spain's Jon Rahm carded a spectacular six-under 66 to claim a share of the lead after three rounds at the DP World Tour Championship on Saturday and put himself in the driving seat for the season-ending Race to Dubai crown.
Rahm's four birdies on the back nine moved him up to 15 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates alongside overnight leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who dropped a shot at the 18th for the second straight day to shoot 69.
Rahm, who could become only the second Spaniard to win the Race to Dubai or its predecessor the European Order of Merit after the late Seve Ballesteros, refused to get carried away.
"It gives me goosebumps to think about that," he said. "I've said it many times, as a Spanish player, any time you join or you have the chance to put your name on a list where there's only one name and that name is Seve, it's pretty impactful. It's really emotional for all of us.
"To think not even Sergio (Garcia) or Miguel Angel (Jimenez) or Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) or many other great players couldn't get it done. It's hard to believe that I have the chance to be the second."