Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald returns to Nedbank Golf Challenge

Centurion – European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has confirmed his participation in the milestone 40th anniversary edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The former world number one will tee it up in ‘Africa’s Major’ from November 10-13, returning to Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club for the first time since December 2014.

Story continues below Advertisement

Donald has appeared in the Nedbank Golf Challenge twice since it was included in the DP World Tour schedule in 2013, when the event opened the 2014 season, ending 19th and following that up with a third place finish 12 months later. The seven-time DP World Tour winner was named Ryder Cup captain as Europe bid to win the trophy back from Zach Johnson’s US side in Rome next September. He joins a field that includes the defending champion and two-time Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, who lifted the trophy in 2019 – the last time the event took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and South African DP World Tour winners Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge has been a highlight of the South African sporting calendar since its first edition in 1981, with a list of former winners that includes the legendary Seve Ballesteros, South African golfing icon Ernie Els and Major Champions such as Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett. Donald said: “I’m delighted to be able to play the Nedbank Golf Challenge in this landmark year for the event. It’s such a unique tournament and I have fond memories of my past visits to Sun City. “It certainly doesn’t seem like eight years since I last teed it up there, and I’m very much looking forward to returning, both as a player and in my capacity as Ryder Cup captain, as the season draws to a close.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge will once again be included on the DP World Tour schedule in partnership with Nedbank and Sun International, this season as the penultimate event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. The $6 million (about R109.620 million) will also carry an increased number of DP World Tour Ranking Points, with 7000 points available. The winner of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit will also receive a place in the 64-player field at Gary Player Country Club. The last edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2019 delivered record attendance figures and sold-out hospitality. Ticketing information for the milestone 40th event is yet to be announced.

Story continues below Advertisement