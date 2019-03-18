At the end of 2017, Justin Harding was ranked 712th in the world, and in less than two years, has already made his way into the world’s elite golfers. Photo: Martin Dokoupil/EPA

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Justin Harding continued his rise in the world golf rankings, with a move of four spots to 48th in the latest ratings released on Monday. The 33-year-old finished second in the Kenya Open on the European Tour on Sunday, alongside compatriot Louis de Jager.

Both players earned a cool R1.3 million each for their efforts.

It was yet another top-10 finish for Harding after he won the Qatar Masters just over a week ago for his European Tour breakthrough, when he picked up the winner’s cheque of R4.2 million.

If Harding maintains his place in the top 50 in the world by the end of March, he will automatically receive an invite to the year’s first major – The Masters at Augusta, starting on April 11.

Since February last year, he’s played in 22 countries, registering 16 top-10 finishes in the process.

The win in Qatar was his fifth in nine months.

In fact, at the end of 2017, Harding was ranked 712th in the world, and in less than two years, has already made his way into the world’s elite golfers.

African News Agency (ANA)