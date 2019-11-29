Home favourite Thomas Aiken moved into contention with a strong start to his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT via AP

MALELANE – Home favourite Thomas Aiken moved into contention with a strong start to his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, in Malelane, on Friday. The South African, who captured the last of his three European Tour titles on home soil almost six years ago, was two-under through 12 holes at Leopard Creek Country Club.

After turning in a one-under 36, Aiken made a gain at the long second to reach six-under.

That left him tied for second with Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal and England’s Garrick Porteous on six-under.

Both Larrazábal and Porteous were among the later starters, as was overnight leader Wil Besseling of the Netherlands, whose seven-under 65 on the opening day had given him a one-shot lead.