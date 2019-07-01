JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot up to 133 places to 140th in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Bezuidenhout who began the year ranked 521st in the world, won the Andalucia Masters by six shots at Valderrama on Sunday - which was his maiden European Tour victory.

The win also banked an incredible R8m first prize for the delighted 25-year-old. The prizemoney he received bettered his previous best payday of R1.8m at the 2016 SA Open by a staggering R6.2m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hugs his girlfriend after winning the Andalucia Masters on Sunday. Photo: EPA/A.Carrasco Ragel

If the payout wasn’t sweet enough, Bezuidenhout also earned an invite to the year’s final Major - The Championship to be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 18 to 21.

Louis Oosthuizen remains SA’s top-ranked player at 21st in the rankings. Justin Harding is next best at 49th, with Branden Grace 60th. Erik van Rooyen is 86th and the only other South African in the top-100 in the rankings.

African News Agency (ANA)