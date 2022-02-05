SA’s Oliver Bekker brings it on moving day at Ras al Khaimah Championship

Johannesburg — South Africa’s Oliver Bekker fired a superb six-under 66 to keep his name in contention in fourth place in round three of the Ras al Khaimah Championship, at Al Hamra GC, in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. Bekker moved to 16-under for the three rounds, four behind Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard who leads the way on 20-under. Scotland’s David Law is second on 17-under, while Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen is third on 16-under.

The 37-year-old who is seeking his first DP World Tour (DPWT) victory, reeled off an incredible six birdies in a row from the third hole to go out in six-under. However, Bekker could not manage any further gains as he made 12 pars in total for a bogey-free round. ALSO READ: Oliver Bekker and Brandon Stone in the hunt at Ras al Khaimah Championship Shaun Norris is the next best SA player on the leaderboard on 12-under. Norris carded his third successive four-under 68 to hold ninth place.

Driver off the deck from @shaun_pj 😲#RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/4VZJ0O6x92 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 5, 2022 George Coetzee was down in 23rd position, after a two-under 70 moved him to nine-under with one round remaining.

SA Open champion Daniel van Tonder shot a three-under 69 to rise to six-under and 41st place overall. Brandon Stone, meanwhile, began the day tied with Bekker in fourth place on nine-under but struggled on day three to a four-over 76. It meant the three-time DPWT event winner tumbled down 45 places on the leaderboard to 49th. A shot behind Stone was Richard Sterne in a tie for 54th on five-under, following his round of one-under 71.