Shaun Norris and Oliver Bekker end eighth at the Ras al Khaimah Championship

Johannesburg — Oliver Bekker and Shaun Norris were the top-placed South Africans in a tie for eighth on 15-under at the Ras al Khaimah Championship, at Al Hamra GC, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which ended on Sunday. Bekker dropped four spots in round four with a level par 72, while Norris carded a three-under 69 to move up on place. Dane Nicolai Hojgaard won the DP World Tour event on a score of 24-under. England’s Jordan Smith was second on his own on 20-under for the event.

Bekker, began the day in fourth spot, five behind Hojgaard who also led after three rounds. A birdie at the first closed the gap to four, and it looked like Bekker was ready to make a push for the win. However, Bekker followed his opening gain with two bogeys in a row before another dropped shot at the par five eighth effectively ended his challenge. How things stand with nine holes to play 📈#RakGolfChamps — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 6, 2022 Though he reeled off two birdies in a row starting on the par four 13th, it would ultimately be a day in which he struggled to find any kind of momentum. Norris, meanwhile, had just one bogey on the day and four birdies. He began with his first birdie of the day at the par five third, before adding another gain with a three at the par four fifth. A final birdie of his opening nine came at the par five eighth, before his solitary bogey of the round came at the par four ninth.

Coming home, Norris made eight pars in a row before a birdie at the par five 18th capped off a highly profitable effort in the UAE. ALSO READ: Trio lead the way at Pebble Beach Pro-Am SA Open champion Daniel van Tonder carded an impressive final round seven-under 65 to rise to 13-under and move up 28 spots on the leaderboard to a share of 13th.

George Coetzee was the next best SA player in 27th place on 10-under as he closed with a one-under 71. Brandon Stone made it three good rounds for the week with a four-under 68, following a disappointing four-over 76 in round three. For his efforts, Stone rose 14 places to 35th on nine-under for the event. Joburg Open champion Thriston Lawrence was 53rd on five-under, Zander Lombard was a further stroke adrift in 57th and Richard Sterne ended his tournament on two-under in 67th position.