Shaun Norris lights up Steyn City Championship with 10-under 62

Johannesburg — Shaun Norris blazed his way through the second round to shoot a 10-under 62 and open a three-shot lead in the Steyn City Championship on Friday. Norris leads on 17-under, three ahead of James Hart du Preez on 15-under after six-under 66 in round two. In third on 13-under is Dean Burmester after a round of seven-under 65, while fourth place is held by Oliver Bekker on 12-under alongside Denmark’s Joachim B Hansen and Sweden’s Sebastian Söderberg.

Story continues below Advertisment

Norris began his day with a birdie at the par four second, before birdies on six and seven helped the 39-year-old find his rhythm. He followed with three birdies in a row from the ninth, before a birdie-eagle-birdie run from the 15th catapulted Norris ahead. Overnight leader Du Preez, meanwhile, had hit headlines on day one as he had a good chance to break 60 before finishing bogey-bogey to settle for an opening 63. One of the most difficult aspects of golf is following up a sensational round with another low score - remaining bogey-free, and Du Preez did just that with aplomb. ALSO READ: Louis Oosthuizen lurking at Valspar Championship

“The way I went about things today I was very pleased with, and it sets me up well for the weekend,” said Du Preez. “To go bogey free is more pleasing than my actual score and to follow this round up after yesterday’s score was very good.” Ranked 1415th in the world with five missed cuts in his seven events in 2022, there was little form to speak of for Du Preez coming into the event.

Story continues below Advertisment

Though he was overtaken by Norris, holding a position near the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage will be extremely encouraging for Du Preez. Daniel van Tonder chasing 𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐬 🐦



His 2nd round ends with 4 birdies and an eagle.



📈 van Tonder -8 after 36 holes played ⛳#SteynCityChampionship #SunshineTour#GreatnessBeginsHere @DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/jRioscV7K8 — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) March 18, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

Keeping up his strong play, had a lot to do with his mental approach said Du Preez. “I was happy with my attitude. I’m very easy going off the golf course. All the players out here are super competitive and I tend to be too hard on myself when things are not going well. The fact that I’ve been the same on the course as off the course, is very satisfying.” @Golfhackno1

Story continues below Advertisment