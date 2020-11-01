Shinkwin wins maiden title in Cyprus Open, SA’s Garrick Higgo tied for third place
NICOSIA – England’s Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland’s Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday.
Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round.
Samooja managed to birdie the 18th to force the playoff but missed a birdie putt while Shinkwin sank his own birdie to win his first title in his 112th event.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have,” Shinkwin said. “It’s been a bit of a shock but it feels great.
“I felt relaxed all day, I felt great ... (Holes) 15 and 16 were playing me up all week. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th.
Callum Shinkwin is a European Tour winner!#CyprusOpen pic.twitter.com/svKxkJ4nX8— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 1, 2020
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, South Africa’s Garrick Higgo and Wales’ Jamie Donaldson tied for third after finishing at 18-under overall.
Reuters