Shinkwin wins maiden title in Cyprus Open, SA’s Garrick Higgo tied for third place

NICOSIA – England’s Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland’s Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday.

Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round.

Samooja managed to birdie the 18th to force the playoff but missed a birdie putt while Shinkwin sank his own birdie to win his first title in his 112th event.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have,” Shinkwin said. “It’s been a bit of a shock but it feels great.

“I felt relaxed all day, I felt great ... (Holes) 15 and 16 were playing me up all week. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th.