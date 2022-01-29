South Africa’s Justin Harding holds two-shot lead ahead of Rory McIlroy in Dubai

Johannesburg — South Africa’s Justin Harding fired a third round one-under 71 to lead by two in the Dubai Desert Classic, at Emirates Golf Club, on Saturday. Harding began the day with a two-shot lead, fell two behind during the round before moving back to the top on 12-under ahead of his closest challenger Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. Many will fancy McIlroy in the final round, as a four-time major champion and former world number one. Harding, however, will like his chances of picking up a third DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) win.

Harding made a steady start to his round, with seven straight pars to begin but dropped a shot on the par four eighth. At that point, playing partner Tyrell Hatton of England had moved ahead to lead on 11-under as the pressure increased on Harding. The 35-year-old Harding, though, did not seem affected by the pressure as he continued to churn out three more pars before he reeled off two birdies in a row starting on the 12th to move into red figures for the first time on the day. A closing birdie at the par five 18th for Harding, ensured he would take a three-shot cushion into the final round over McIlroy.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was third on nine-under, alongside another South African in Erik van Rooyen. Van Rooyen was playing in the final group with Harding, and quietly reeled off three birdies and two bogeys to improve his overnight total under par by one. George Coetzee and Brandon Stone were in a share of 23rd on three-under, with Dean Burmester a further stroke adrift on two-under in a tie for 33rd. Daniel van Tonder was 45th on level par, while Justin Walters was left on two-over after a frustrating third round five-over 77 as he dropped 34 spots on the day.