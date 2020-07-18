Stalter ends strong Austria swing by winning Euram Bank Open

RAMSAU – Joel Stalter of France closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Euram Bank Open on Saturday, the second straight Austrian event that counts toward the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

Stalter had gone 80 tournaments worldwide since his only previous victory as a pro, in 2016 at the Swedish Challenge. He rallied from a four-shot deficit at Golf Club Adamstal, finishing on 14-under 266.

Richard Mansell of England shot 71 and was alone in second.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist took a lead into the final round and had nothing go well. He failed to make a birdie, and fell out of the mix with a bogey on the par-5 seventh and a triple bogey to close out the front nine. He closed with a 75 and tied for third, along with Alexander Knappe (70) and Christofer Blomstrand (71).

Stalter tied for 15th last week in the Austrian Open.