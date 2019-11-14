The European Tour is becoming more and more attractive for the top players from around the world as their schedule seems to be fitting in well with the stars from the US - especially at the beginning of each year.
It was announced this week that the 2020 Saudi International had added a few more big names to the list for their second event of the European Tour’s new season calendar.
The championship will be staged in King Abdullah Economic City at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 1.
Former Masters champions Patrick Reed of the US and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, in addition to 2016 Open winner, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, will return to the Kingdom after making their Royal Greens Golf & Country Club debut earlier this year. They will be joined by the reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry.
This follows defending champion Dustin Johnson and World No 1 Brooks Koepka confirming their return last month as, with this latest raft of world-class additions, the event looks to build on an official strength of field rating that saw it ranked the third highest non-Major event of 2019.