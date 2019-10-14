Sweden's Henrik Stenson will co- host an 'innovative' mixed tournament in Sweden next year. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

LONDON – Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam will host a new tournament in Sweden next year with men and women facing off on the same course for a single trophy and prize fund, organisers announced on Monday. The June 11-14, 2020 Scandinavian Mixed, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see 78 men and 78 women compete for a share of the 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million) on offer at Stockholm's Bro Hof Slott Golf Club.

“The European Tour has been leading the way in terms of innovative formats and this is certainly one that can be part of the way golf is played in the future,” 2016 British Open champion Stenson said in a statement.

“Making our game accessible to everyone is something I am extremely passionate about... I'm extremely excited to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Annika.”

The 11-times European Tour winner will play in the event for the next three years while 10-times major champion Sorenstam, who retired in 2008, will take part in the Pro-Am competition.