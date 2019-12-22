MELBOURNE – Home favourite Adam Scott ended a victory drought of nearly four years on Sunday when he eased to a two-stroke win at the Australian PGA Championship.
Overnight leader by a stroke, the former world no. 1 shot a three-under 69 to finish with a 13-under total of 275 at Royal Pine Resort for his first win since the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida.
It was also Scott's second win in the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast, having claimed the 2013 trophy with a four-stroke win over American Rickie Fowler.
"There were opportunities for everyone but I was the one who took them today so I'm stoked with this," a beaming Scott said after tapping in the winning putt.
"This has been a long time coming but I'm really happy to win another PGA here."