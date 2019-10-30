JOHANNESBURG – The SA challenge will be one of the strongest at this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player as Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Harding, Richard Sterne and George Coetzee have all confirmed their participation in the Rolex Series event on the 2019 Race to Dubai from November 14 to 17.
They add to an already strong local line-up set to gather at the Gary Player Country Club, including South African golf legend and three-time Nedbank Golf Challenge champion Ernie Els, 2017 champion Branden Grace, Major winner Louis Oosthuizen, reigning Sunshine Tour Order of Merit champion Zander Lombard, and four-time European Tour winner George Coetzee.
Van Rooyen and Bezuidenhout are currently ranked eighth and 10th respectively on the Race to Dubai amidst impressive seasons during which both have won their maiden titles on the European Tour.
After several near misses, Van Rooyen broke through with his first victory in the Scandinavian Invitation where he closed with a final round of 64 to hold off European Ryder Cup players Matt Fitzpatrick and Henrik Stenson for the win.
Bezuidenhout made his European Tour breakthrough in the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation where he won by six shots in the face of a strong Spanish challenge led by Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.
Harding joins them as the third South African to have made his European Tour breakthrough this year when he won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. It capped a remarkable run of form that saw him win five times worldwide in 12 months, lifting him to a current ranking of 18th on the Race to Dubai.