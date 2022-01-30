Testing triple costs South Africa’s Justin Harding Dubai Desert Classic title

Johannesburg — South Africa’s Justin Harding will look back bitterly on one hole which cost him dearly in the Dubai Desert Classic, as he carded a final round four-over 76 to finish tied fourth at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday. Norway’s Viktor Hovland beat England’s Richard Bland in a play-off after the pair finished tied on a score of 12-under, with Harding four behind on eight-under for the week. Also tied with Harding in fourth was compatriot Erik van Rooyen who fired a final round one-over 73.

Beginning the day with a two-shot lead, on 12-under, over playing partner Rory McIlroy, it was always going to be a battle for Harding on the testing layout against the four-time major champion in the final group. With a frustrating bogey five on his first hole of the day, Harding steadied the ship with eight pars to make the turn tied for the lead on 11-under. He moved ahead again as the Northern Irishman bogeyed the par five 10th, when the former world No 1 looked like he may run up a big number. The turning point, it seemed, came when disaster struck for Harding at the par three 11th with a triple bogey. From the greenside bunker, he elected to hit a fairway wood out of the hazard which did not hold the putting surface and scuttled into another sand trap.

From there he took another four to get down, while McIlroy drained a lengthy birdie putt to take the lead. Harding, meanwhile, fell three behind with the dramatic four-shot swing. Though Harding responded with a birdie on the par five 13th, McIlroy also made a four at the same hole - which meant the SA player did not gain any ground. Any slim hopes of victory Harding still held were dashed at the par three 15th, where he missed a short par putt to drop back to four-over for his round and four behind with three to play.

With three pars to finish, Harding signed for a frustrating three-over 40 for the back nine. Brandon Stone ended in a share of 26th on three-under, Justin Walters was level par for the week in a tie for 35th. SA Open champion Daniel van Tonder was 43rd on one-over, while the pair of Garrick Higgo and George Coetzee were a further stroke adrift on two-over in a tie for 47th position.