SUN CITY – Ahead of the start of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday - ‘Africa’s Major’ - at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, here are three players who could well walk away with the win.
While the smooth-swinging South African Louis Oosthuizen has never triumphed at the Gary Player Country Club, there is a feeling that his name will be etched on to the trophy sooner rather than later.
Although third place last year was his best result in ‘Africa’s Major’, it’s his worst placing that really catches the eye. In eight appearances at Sun City, Oosthuizen has finished no lower than 14th and has recorded two top-five and five top-10 finishes – ominous to say the least.
The 37-year-old can also lay claim to being the second-most successful player on South African soil – behind Ernie Els – in this week’s field, having won five times with 11 top fives and 18 top-10s in 39 appearances in his homeland.
Add in the fact that he comes into the seventh Rolex Series event of the season on the back of a third place finish in China at the WGC-HSBC Champions and it’s hard to argue against the 2010 Open Champion.