Thriston Lawrence makes history as first SA player to win Rookie of the Year on DP World Tour

Centurion - Thriston Lawrence on Thursday became the first South African to be crowned Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year, after a breakthrough season on the DP World Tour that included two wins, six further top tens and a Major debut. A previous winner on the Sunshine Tour, the 25-year-old made the perfect start to the 2022 season with victory in the opening tournament - and the first since the European Tour became the DP World Tour - at the co-sanctioned Joburg Open, where he is defending his title this week.

His breakthrough victory not only secured a DP World Tour exemption, it also led to his first appearance in a Major as part of The Open Qualifying Series, and he went on to finish inside the top 50 at the historic 150th Open at St Andrews. A first professional victory on European soil followed in August when he secured the Omega European Masters title in a play-off triumph over England’s Matt Wallace at the iconic Golf Club Crans Montana in Switzerland.

That win led to another landmark, as he moved inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. Lawrence racked up six further top tens, including a tied second finish at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa and third place at the Horizon Irish Open, on the way to finishing 14th in the DP World Tour’s season-long rankings.

“It’s a dream come true. If you look at the names on the trophy, it’s incredible. A year ago I didn’t even have a category, so when I started off with a victory, it came to mind straight away to go for this award. To have accomplished it is an incredible feeling - I’m very grateful and honoured,” said Lawrence. “It was very special to get the first win at the Joburg Open. This was where my life changing dream started, and I’m honoured to be defending here this week. New SA events added to DP World Tour and Challenge Tour calendar

