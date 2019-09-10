JOHANNESBURG – Erik van Rooyen has been voted Hilton Golfer of the Month for August after winning his maiden European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitational tournament.
The 29-year-old South African received 43 percent of the public vote ahead of Britain's Sam Horsfield, who came in second with 36 percent after back to back top-10 finishes in August.
Looking for his first win on the European Tour, Van Rooyen carded rounds of 65-68-64-64 for a 19-under-par total and a one-shot victory at the Hills Golf and Sports Club.
Let's hear it for @FredVR_ for winning the @EuropeanTour @HiltonHonors Golfer of the Month for August.— Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) September 10, 2019
His 12-under-par weekend vaulted him ahead of home favourite Henrik Stenson and Scandinavian specialist Matthew Fitzpatrick. Victory in Sweden also saw him enter the top-10 of the Race to Dubai.
He then followed this up with a fifth-place finish at the Czech Masters.
The two tournaments earned him 280 960 Euros (R4.56m).
