South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen has a share of the lead at the Scottish Open. Photo: PA via AP

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen grabbed a share of the lead in the Scottish Open with a second successive seven-under 64 at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, on Friday. Van Rooyen’s 14-under total heading into the weekend sees him tied at the top alongside England’s Lee Slattery and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

The trio lead by two over Italian Nino Bertasio and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson on 12-under.

The 29-year-old Van Rooyen’s round contained just one bogey, and an impressive eight birdies. Incidentally, the same number of birdies he reeled off in his first round.

Still searching for his maiden European Tour win, Van Rooyen has already notched up two runner-up finishes this season and is an excellent position to take the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, countryman and defending champion Brandon Stone rolled into contention with a seven-under 64 of his own. Added to his opening 68, Stone rose to 10-under in a share of 11th.

Darren Fichardt (66 67) was also well-placed on nine-under in a tie for 20th. Thomas Aiken who also, like Van Rooyen, shot an opening 64 but slipped back with a level par 71 on day two. He dropped 36 places from his overnight share of fifth to tied-41st on seven-under. Louis de Jager joined Aiken on the same score following rounds of 70 and 65.

Other South African scores:

-6 : George Coetzee (68 68), Haydn Porteous (68 68), Dean Burmester (69 67)

-5: Trevor Immelman (66 71), Christian Bezuidenhout (70 67)

-4: Jacques Kruyswijk (66 72)

-3: Branden Grace (68 71), Richard Sterne (68 71)

-1: Justin Harding (70 71)

+2: Zander Lombard (69 75)

+5: Jaco van Zyl (75 72), Justin Walters (70 77)

African News Agency (ANA)