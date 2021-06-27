Viktor Hovland becomes first Norwegian to win European Tour title

MUNICH – Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win a European Tour title on Sunday after finishing two shots ahead of local favourite Martin Kaymer at the BMW International Open. "It's a huge honour and finally Norway has a win on the European Tour," said the 23-year-old Hovland.

"I grew up watching mostly the European Tour and a lot of guys who played this week." A day where Viktor Hovland made history on his debut in Munich.



The final leaderboard 👇#BMWInternationalOpen — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 27, 2021 Having started Sunday with a three-shot lead, Hovland's advantage was eroded by Kaymer's superb final round as the German joined him at 17 under. Hovland birdied the 13th and 16th holes, but was just one shot ahead on the par five 18th.

The Norwegian held his nerve to make the green in two shots after a near-perfect drive, putting for a birdie to finish 19 under. Viktory 🏆



A first European Tour win for Viktor Hovland.

A first European Tour win for Norway.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/ikVIyhVgDK — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 27, 2021 Spain's Jorge Campillo finished third at 15 under, a shot clear of France's Victor Dubuisson in fourth. "I saw (Kaymer) was creeping up from behind, Jorge was hanging on and after missing a bunch of putts, making the birdie on 13 helped a lot," said Hovland.