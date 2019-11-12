SUN CITY – Lee Westwood was as relaxed as he should be returning as the defending champion in a Nedbank Golf Challenge he has won three times on Tuesday.
And the Englishman summed up exactly the challenge the rest of the field will face should he be in a position to make history in “Africa’s Major” at Sun City this week.
“I’ve won three Nedbank Golf Challenge titles, so if I get into contention, I’m going to know what to do because I’ve been in that situation before,” he said on Tuesday.
Westwood’s three-stroke victory at the Gary Player Country Club last year saw him become the first European golfer to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge three times, following his victories in 2010 and 2011. He also joined Ernie Els, David Frost and Nick Price as the only golfers to have won this title on three occasions.
This year, in what is also the 40th anniversary of Sun City and the Gary Player Country Club, Westwood will be looking to make history as the first golfer to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge four times.