WATCH: Steyn City Championship will play long says George Coetzee

Centurion — As the DP World Tour (DPWT) heads to the Club at Steyn City for the first hosting of the Steyn City Championship, the course will play long according to George Coetzee. “It’s playing a little long with the wetness of the course. I don’t think it will dry up during the week so you might as well get used to it. The course is a good match for everything in your game,” said Coetzee.

The 35-year-old Coetzee could be considered one of the favourites this week, given that three of his five DPWT victories have come on home soil. In addition, Coetzee closed with an eight-under 64 last week at the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood to finish in solo fourth — just one shot outside a playoff. His confidence from his strong showing down the road will give Coetzee a timely boost. ALSO READ: Christiaan Bezuidenhout back to lead SA charge at Valspar Championship

“It was nice to have everything come together on the last nine there. I played pretty well the whole week, not perfect golf by any means, but I kept it together nicely and thought my gameplan was solid. “It’s also nice to stay at home for another week for another European Tour [DWT] event. We’re very fortunate to the Sunshine Tour to put up events like these.” The top player in the global rankings tee it up this week will be SA’s Dean Burmester at number 76 in the world.

The @DPWorldTour heads to @SteynCity_Golf for the first time this week.



Have a look at an aerial view of the course here: pic.twitter.com/B6pmZmPUJ1 — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) March 16, 2022 The big-hitter should be well-suited to the long and difficult layout provided this week by Steyn City.

Burmester will also be eager to improve his ranking to inside the top-50 which would earn him access to the marquee events on the international golf calendar, to add to The open and PGA Championship which he is already exempt this year. “I’ve got two majors this year, and hopefully three. I want to be challenging in the majors. Last year in The Open I had a flash and was in the top five for about nine holes which was great. I saw my name up there,” said Burmester. “As a boy growing up, that’s where you want to be. You dream of standing at The Open with the claret jug, or at The Masters with a green jacket on come Sunday. I want to give myself a chance in a Major on the back nine on a Sunday. I’d be pretty happy just to have that chance right now.”

