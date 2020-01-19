ABU DHABI – England's Lee Westwood claimed a two-shot victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Sunday to lift his 25th European Tour title.
Westwood entered the final round with an overnight lead and never relinquished it, mixing six birdies with a sole bogey to card five-under-par 67 and finish on 19-under overall.
The 46-year-old's 44th professional victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club also meant he became the first player to win European Tour titles in four different decades.
"I can't believe I'm that old," said an emotional Westwood, whose latest win came more than 23 years after his first on the Tour.
"It's been a good week. I am just really happy the way I controlled myself. I wasn't paying attention to other people, I was just trying to control my emotions."